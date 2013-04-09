Apple Just Kicked A Popular App Out Of The App Store

Apple has booted AppGratis, an app discovery tool, from the App Store, reports All Things D.



The explanation given was that the app “circumvented App Store rules preventing applications promoting other apps and direct marketing.”

AppGratis offers one app for free every day, and Apple took issue with the fact that it seemed to be building a business by taking money from developers hungry to promote their apps through AppGratis.

Apple is well within its rights to do this considering this part of its terms of service: “Apps that display Apps other than your own for purchase or promotion in a manner similar to or confusing with the App Store will be rejected.”

