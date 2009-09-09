Appetite For Home Buying Hits A 3-Month High

Once again, we see that low rates and tax credits work like a charm.
As mortgage rates edged lower, US mortgage applications in turn spiked higher last week.
They are now at a 3-month high despite rising unemployment.
Still, home inventories remain high, many sales were simply distressed, and the government’s first home buyer tax credit is set to expire in just a few months.
So you should still expect a tough slog ahead.
Read the Mortgage Bankers Association release here.
