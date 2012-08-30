George Zimmerman Is Getting A New Judge After He Alleges Flagrant Bias

Mark O’Mara, George Zimmerman’s lawyer

Photo: CNN

They said it was a “close call,” but three judges for Florida’s Fifth District Court of Appeals ruled George Zimmerman deserves a new judge.Zimmerman’s lawyer requested a new judge last month, saying Judge Kenneth Lester is blatantly biased against his client.



Lester has steadfastly refused to step down, claiming attorney Mark O’Mara’s request was “legally insufficient.”

But now, it looks like Lester doesn’t get a choice.

The Fifth Circuit ruled Lester should “enter an order of disqualification which requests the chief circuit judge to appoint a successor judge,” the Orlando Sentinel reported Wednesday.

Zimmerman is charged with second-degree murder for shooting 17-year-old Trayvon Martin. He has maintained he acted in self-defence when he shot the teenager.

