An appeals court allows Biden’s vaccine mandate for large businesses to take effect

A stock image of a man receiving a vaccination in his arm. Getty Images

An appeals court on Friday allowed President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate to take effect.

The mandate says large businesses must require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or tested weekly.

An appeals court ruled on Friday that President Joe Biden’s vaccine-or-test mandate for large businesses can take effect, the Associated Press reported.

The decision reverses an earlier court ruling that blocked the mandate from taking effect.

The mandate stipulates businesses with 100 employees or more must require workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing. It would impact about 80 million Americans and was originally planned to take effect on January 4.

The mandate has faced multiple court challenges, with critics arguing the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), the agency tasked with enforcing the rule, lacks the authority to do so.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.