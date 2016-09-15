This startup wants to fix one of the most expensive and time-consuming parts of building an app

Appdiff Appdiff’s cofounders: CEO Jason Arbon, left, and COO Justin Liu.

Justin Liu’s aim is simple: take a process that used to take app developers up to five days and shorten it to the time it takes to grab a coffee.

Liu’s startup, Appdiff, is launching the first automated testing platform for mobile apps on Wednesday. Appdiff’s bots test every facet of an app before it launches, cutting down the costly and time-consuming process that companies have to complete before putting their apps on the market. The software is already being used by customers like Dictionary.com and Concur.

Appdiff can test the majority of mobile apps, but it’s aimed at the enterprise software space. The only types of apps the company’s bots won’t test are video games, since that’s a “whole other ballgame,” Liu told Business Insider.

Appdiff is simple and straightforward to use, Liu said. It’s a subscription service where companies pay an annual fee for every app they’d like to have tested. Users upload their app to the service and the bots analyse things like average load time, memory usage, and the fastest and slowest screens within the app.

“You go get a coffee, you come back, and it should be done,” Liu said.

With the launch, Appdiff is also announcing a $2.5 million seed round, led by SoftTech VC and Zetta Venture Partners. Liu said the investment will be used to grow and speed up improvements to the bots.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.