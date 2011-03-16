Apparently You're Not Legitimately Rich If You Have Less Than $7.5 Million

Heidi Montag is apparently worth $7.5 million

So it turns out millionaires get money envy too.Apparently the benchmark for when the rich actually think of themselves as rich, is about $7.5 million, according to the results of a Fidelity Investments survey on the subject, says the NY Post.



Over 1,000 households were surveyed that had an average of $3.5 million in investable assets.

Less than half of those, approximately 42 % said they don’t feel like they’re rich, and would need about $7.5 million to make them feel: I’m wealthy.

Apparently those that did say they think of themselves as moneyed, “were younger on average and have a greater number of remaining years in the workforce,” said the Post.

“Wealth is relative, and to some extent the more you have, the more you realise how much more you need,” said the president of National Financial, the subsidiary of Fidelity that conducted the survey.

