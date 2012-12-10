Apparently, You Could Learn Any Of These Two Dozen Technical Skills By The End Of Today

Photo: Flickr / fullcodepress

Over on question and answer site Quora, a student with a long winter break ahead of him wants to know: “What are some useful technical skills I can learn within a day?”How very Benjamin Franklin of him.



Anyway, Quora users came up with lots of answers.

These answers include lots of jargon that I, a non-technical keyboard button presser, do not understand.

But maybe you do.

If so, here are some skills you could learn before going to bed tonight:

Version control:- Git, GitHub and SVN

Regular expressions

AWK

sed

Grep

Learn how to do things with Vim that you never knew could be done.

Set up a crawler that can scrape some webpages and parse some basic data.

Set up a bigger crawler that has to fill out a form or two.

Program a basic linear algebra library (matrices, vectors, multiplication)

Add SVD to this library.

Add matrix inversion to this library.

Add least squares regression to this library.

Make your library work efficiently with sparse data.

Learn how to use list comprehensions in Python.

Get a Stack Overflow account and learn to use the site.

Read the freaking manual for your favourite language.

Implement a simple machine learning algorithm on your own, with a whole pipeline.

Learn the how to make a simple line graph in Excel.

Get your eclipse installation fully pumped up.

Learn the basic functionality of a NoSQL database.

Learn the most basic functionality of SQL

Getting comfortable with Linux.

One or two sorting algorithms.

D3 (JavaScript library)

Learn how to effectively develop unit tests for your code.

familiarise yourself with some of the AWS services and their API in the language of your choice

Basic graph theory

For each bullet point above, there is a full Quora answer explaining why, and how, you might learn each skill in a day.

Go check out the list >>

