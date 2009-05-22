Apparently The World Needs Another Daily Beast/Newser

Evidently the sassy news aggregator market — led by the likes of the Daily Beast, Newser, HuffPo, etc. — still has room for new entrants. Forbes investor Roger McNamee has invested in “The Stimulist,” a news blog by MSNBC anchor Carlos Watson, TechCrunch reports.

“The Stimulist is journalist Carlos Watson’s original take on the daily news: a tasty mix of rising stars, provocative ideas, and inspiring stories. Enjoy responsively,” the site says. Its slogan: “The optimist’s daily brief.”

The site’s gimmick is that it’s broken into six stories “you should know today” — sort of like a Web version of Keith Olbermann’s “Countdown.”

