Apparently people love working for Ken Griffin's hedge fund

Citadel employees love working for Ken Griffin.

That’s according to a Great Place to Work survey, which rated the Chicago-based hedge fund 10th on its list of large financial service companies.

The survey includes 738 responses out of about 1,200 employees, who rated Citadel highly on challenges, atmosphere, pride, rewards, communication, and bosses.

In a Crain’s Chicago Business article, Citadel founder and CEO Griffin explained that he hated the workplace culture at one of his first jobs. “It was a defining moment in my youth when I realised I wanted to be part of a team that liked to collaborate and work together,” he told Crain’s.

Employee perks mentioned in the survey include free daily meals, private museum tours, and fitness programs. Crain’s reported that Griffin delivers some perks personally, such as renting a whole theatre for employees and their families, or ordering special milkshakes from Wisconsin for the office. The article also said Griffin sends gifts to employees who have recently had babies, such as cashmere blankets and reading chairs.

One employee, Susan Warmerdam, recalled when she was diagnosed with lung cancer, Griffin offered her his private jet to use personally for ten days. She ended up using it to take her family to Kauai once she had recovered, two years later.

Griffin started Citadel in 1990 and grew it to manage more than $US25 billion in assets today. The hedge fund billionaire is also currently caught up in a divorce battle with his soon-to-be ex-wife, Anne Dias-Griffin.

