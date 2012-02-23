Apparently It's Not Uncommon For Cops To Look Up People In The DMV Database

Photo:

A former female cop is suing the state of Minnesota in a lawsuit alleging that her driver’s licence was accessed 425 times by 104 police officers at 18 different Minnesota agencies, Jessica Lussenhop of the Minneapolis Citypages reports.



While police maintain it was an isolated situation, Lussenhop quotes an anonymous law enforcement official who says the practice of looking up people’s records is common.

“Every single cop in the state has done this,” the officer told Lussenhop. “Chiefs on down.”

Anne Marie Rasmusson served as a police officer for nearly a decade, and was also married to one, Lussenhop writes.

Forced to take early retirement after injuring her back, she felt alienated from the force. She ended up divorcing her husband in 2007.

She continued to interact with former colleagues, however. According to Lussenhop, a boyfriend Rasmusson met at a gym knew some of the same officers. When she discovered he’d been sharing details of their relationship with them, she picked up and moved to a rural village, Lakeville, miles from the Twin Cities.

Rasmusson figured her problems would end there. But after the ex-boyfriend accused her of violating a harassment order, she realised the Lakeville police somehow had her information on file, since they were able to track her down, Lussenhop reports.

It was at this point she began inquiring about how often her records had been accessed. What she learned left her traumatized.

Read the rest of Lussenhop’s story here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.