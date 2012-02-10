Apparently Google Is Building A Music System For Your Home

Photo: Sonos

Google is taking a first step into consumer electronics with a home music streaming system which will debut later this year.The Wall Street Journal reports that Google will market the system under its own brand. It would take music and stream it throughout the home over a wireless network. People would operate it using a smartphone or tablet.



The Android team has apparently been working on it for several years.

Last week, it came out that Google was testing some mysterious entertainment device in employees’ homes. This could be it.

The idea sounds similar to how Apple’s iTunes and Airplay can work together to stream music from a Mac to other gadgets in a house. It’s also like standalone systems from Sonos, Logitech, and other companies, which have been around for years now.

If this report is true, it looks like Google is really serious about taking Apple in hardware. That’s bad news for any investors who were hoping that Motorola really was all about patents.

