Apparently Fox Nation Doesn't Know The Onion Is Fake News

The Fox Nation editors were apparently so enamoured with an Onion piece from today entitled “Frustrated Obama Sends Nation Rambling 75,000-Word E-Mail” that they reposted the first two paragraphs in their culture section with nary a sign as to its fictional nature. The only clue that this wasn’t real (besides a quick peek at your inbox to confirm that Barack Obama hasn’t been emailing you) was a link at the bottom instructing readers to go to TheOnion.com for the real story. This tiny link was, unfortunately, not enough for the vast majority of FN readers.

They’ve since tweaked the headline to say “The Onion: Frustrated Obama Sends Nation Rambling 75,000-Word E-Mail” but nothing has been added to the excerpt to clue non-Onion readers into the fact the story is fake.

Mediaite has screengrabs from the original article.



