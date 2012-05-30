History Channel's 'Hatfields & McCoys' Had A GIANT Ratings Night

Photo: The History Channel

The History Channel’s “Hatfields and McCoys” original miniseries was a huge ratings win for the network that is new to original programming.Last night, on its first of three episodes, the series picked up 17 million viewers including the encore, with a demo score of 4.8 million for adults between 18-49 and 5.4 million for adults between 25-54.



Not only was this number high for Memorial Day standards, which are typically lower, but this represents a new record as the highest non-sports related telecast in ad-supported cable history.

Considering the channel abandoned running the polarising miniseries “The Kennedy’s” last year, this is a big push for The History Channel to continue producing original scripted material.

“Hatfields and McCoys” stars Oscar-winner Kevin Costner and Golden Globe-nominee Bill Paxton as Anse Hatfield from West Virginia and Randall McCoy from Kentucky (respectively), the patriarchs of two families who have feuded with each other for years in an epically bloody fashion. The second and third episodes of the miniseries will air tonight and Thursday at 9 p.m. Eastern.

When ratings were released this morning, The History Channel’s President and General Manager, Nancy Dubuc, stated, “we felt strongly for some time that we should own historical drama, and in true History fashion, we have done it, with–pardon the pun–guns ablazin!”

