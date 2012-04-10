Apparently, Facebook's Office Internet Connection Blows

Facebook is due for an upgrade of its Internet service provider: Apple’s download speed is about 10 times faster, and Google’s is about 7 times faster, according to a new post by Barnes and Noble’s design lead Peter Farago on Quora.



Facebook’s download speed at its Menlo Park office is a paltry 60 megabits-per-second, compared to the blazingly-fast 730 megabit-per-second speed and Google’s 530 megabit-per-second connection.

In English: it’s way slower than Apple’s connection, but it’s still about 20 times faster than your iPhone’s Internet connection.

Even Microsoft has a faster connection in its Mountain View office.

We reached out to Facebook to find out what’s going on, but haven’t heard back yet.

Photo: Peter Farago / Quora

