An apparent decapitated body found washed up on a Florida beach was actually just a store mannequin

Ocean Hour The mannequin found by a volunteer with Ocean Hour.

A volunteer for Ocean Hour, a Florida based nonprofit that organizes beach cleanups across the state, found what appeared to be a decapitated dead body on a beach in the Florida Panhandle.

It was later revealed that the body was actually a mannequin.

The group shared pictures of the mannequin on Facebook on Monday.

Ocean Hour, a Florida based nonprofit that organizes beach cleanups across the state,shared news of what happened on Facebook on Monday.

The group said a volunteer named Kathleen was working to clean up a beach on Perdido Key in the Florida Panhandle when she saw what she believed to be a decapitated body.

“Another visitor had even called 911,” Ocean Hour said on Facebook. “Upon further investigating, she realised it was a mannequin!”

The mannequin was covered in barnacles, so it was difficult to tell what it was at first glance.

But a closer look shows a plastic foot and hole where the mannequin’s head would be.

“How long has she been out in the water collecting barnacles and sealife? Way too long!” the organisation said. “We are glad it wasn’t a real body!”

