Only A Tiny Percentage Of Apps Ever Reach 50,000 Users

It seems like new apps promising “disrupt” some aspect of our lives are constantly popping out of Silicon Valley.

For every Snapchat, you get five other selfie apps promising to take your glamour shots to new heights.

But despite the overwhelming influx of startups making smartphone apps, the latest survey from the tech company Quantcast paints a grim picture for wannabe designers: Only 1,000 of the one million apps in the iOS App Store or Android’s Google Play Store have 50,000 or more users. That’s only one-tenth of 1% of all apps. Apparently,Flappy Bird-esque success is even more rare than we thought.

Although many people have lots of apps on their smartphones, Quantcast reports that as many as 50% of people who download an app only use it once. All in all, 83% of people say that they use ten apps or fewer on a regular basis and social apps — like Instagram and Facebook — currently account for eight of the top 10 apps in the world.

Take a look at your own homescreen.

How many of your downloaded apps do you actually use on a regular basis? Which ones can’t you live without? Let us know in the comments.

