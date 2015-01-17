How Often Should I Update My App? Businesses Should Consider The Benefits Of Frequent App Updates

Sure, every consumer-facing businesses should invest in an app. But executives struggle to decide how much to invest in maintaining their smartphone apps, particularly in ongoing updates.

Is it worth updating an app frequently? Do customers notice? According to a new app-update study from BI Intelligence, more frequent updates tend to be associated with with higher ratings from app users, according to iOS App Store and Google Play statistics for a small sample of consumer-facing and account-management apps analysed in a recent research note.

We looked at the number of reviews, number of updates, and average rating for each quarter from first quarter 2012 through fourth quarter 2014 year-to-date for top apps in different categories, including telecommunications, car insurance, utilities, retail, social media and e-commerce.

Here’s what we found:

