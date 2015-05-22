This iPhone app guesses your age to tell you how old you look

Microsoft has already created a website that will try its best to tell you how old you look, but now someone has taken that same idea and turned it into a mobile app.

That’s the simple concept behind How Old, a new iPhone app that will guess your age after you upload a photo or take a selfie. And while its age-identifying software is far from perfect, it’s still a fun little app to try out to see how close (or far) its guess is from the truth.

Thankfully How Old keeps things pretty simple and straightforward. To get started, you can download the app for free over at the App Store (there’s also a paid version without ads that you can buy for $US0.99, but we recommend you try the free version first).

Once you’ve downloaded it, simply open up the app and authorise access to your camera and photos — this is necessary since you’ll either be snapping a pic or choosing one from your photo collection. Then just select “Add a Photo” to bring up the option to either “Take a selfie” or choose from one your previously captured photos below.

After you’ve taken a selfie or found an old photo you want to use, How Old will quickly run it through its software and spit out its guess.

Again, it’s important to note that this is just an estimation — hence why How Old apologies in advance if their “robot” is rude — but it’s still a fun way to pass the time. Out of the few photos I uploaded, How Old seemed to over-estimate my age (I’m 23), guessing anywhere between 25 and 34.

You can try out How Old for yourself by downloading it over at the App Store.

