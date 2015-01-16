How App Publishers Can Still Succeed, Despite Super-Crowded App Stores, Costly Ads, And Finicky Audiences

The total number of apps people are using hasn’t changed much over the past few years. This means users are consolidating their app choices, and spending more and more time with a few favourites. This creates added pressure to stand out in the app stores, and develop apps that can gain and keep a loyal audience.

In a recent report from BI Intelligence, we discuss why it is becoming increasingly important that developers field a competitive app-marketing strategy for triggering downloads and encouraging sustained use, and retaining users. There are a number of different tactics, both paid and free, that marketers might use.

Access The Full Report And Data By Signing Up For A Trial Today >>

Here are a few key data points on user behaviour and recommended marketing strategies from the report:

The report is full of charts and data that can be downloaded and put to use.

In full, the report:

For full access to all BI Intelligence’s charts, data, and analysis on the mobile and Internet of Things industry, sign up for a risk-free trial.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.