The App Store breaks, hides major apps in search

A widespread bug in Apple’s App Store is keeping well-known apps from showing up in search results. Searching for “Instagram” returns a third-party photo collage app and a search for “Spotify” returns the SoundCloud app, for example.

Reports of the issue started surfacing on Twitter and Reddit Thursday, and Apple currently acknowledges a problem with the App Store for “all users” on its website. The company’s system status page says a problem with the App Store began around 5AM ET on Thursday morning.

Last week it was reported that Apple was “quietly experimenting with its App Store search algorithm.”

We’ve reached out to Apple for additional information.

App Store search issues reported, let’s see what’s going on with my app. Yeah looks about right. pic.twitter.com/VSsfDczTTf

— Paul Haddad (@tapbot_paul) May 5, 2016

Yep, App Store search is completely broken now. I’m actually curious how much this will affect sales. pic.twitter.com/FhgAKsRBAL

— Ole Zorn (@olemoritz) May 5, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.