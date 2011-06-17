Apple Will Make More Money On Apps Than Music In Three Years

The App Store will overtake the iTunes Music Store in monthly income for Apple in the next three years, estimates Horace Dediu at Asymco after analysing the data on each.



Considering how well some apps are doing, it’s not much of a surprise. People see more value in a $1.00 app than in a one dollar song.

Below you can see his chart of the estimates. The app sales are growing at a much greater rate than music sales.

Another interesting tidbit that came out of the report is that, on average, iOS users download 60 apps for their devices. The number is tracked by how many apps are purchased per iTunes account, and the number is increasingly sharply month to month.

via Asymco

Photo: via Asymco

