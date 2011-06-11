Here Are All The Apps That Are Sharing Your Personal Information

According to the App Watchdog on viaForensics, your data is not as safe as you might think.



Popular apps like Twitter and LinkedIn have security flaws that could be exploited, exposing your personal data.

Consider Square, the mobile app that lets users accept credit card payments — part of the credit card numbers used with the app are readily available to whoever wants them.

What follows is a breakdown of other surprisingly big-name apps and the problems with each one, both for Android and iPhone.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.