BII CHART OF THE DAY: The App Economy Isn't As Big As You Think

Despite how much attention it’s given, the mobile app economy isn’t as big as you might think. Based on an aggregation of data points from iSuppli, Forrester Research, company releases, and our own estimates, mobile app revenues were a little under $3.5 billion last year.

Apple announced at WWDC earlier this month that the App Store had paid out $5 billion to developers since its inception. Apple takes a 30 per cent cut of App Store transactions, which means it has generated cumulative revenues of $7.15 billion since its introduction in 2008. Android is a blip in the app revenue landscape, which isn’t surprising given developers complain about getting paid on the platform.

