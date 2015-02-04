People were asked to read aloud the terms and conditions for popular apps and were shocked by what they actually agreed to

Some of the most popular apps on your smartphone ask for permissions that expose data to outside sources. Silent Circle asked people on the street to read some of these permissions out loud so we could capture their reactions.

Video courtesy of Silent Circle

