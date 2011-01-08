APP OF THE WEEK: SpeechTrans Instantly Translates Your Recordings

Not pretty. But it works.

Here’s a great app for anyone travelling abroad.SpeechTrans for iPhone can instantly translate voice recordings or text. You can also type a word or phrase for an instant text translation.



We tested the Spanish version, and it worked very well. The app quickly dictates your recording back to you in a male or female voice that is natural and easy to understand.

It’s not a pretty app — see the screenshot — but it will do the job. It’s also a bit annoying that you have to download a separate app for each of the nine supported languages, but the developer says it’s working on an “ultimate” all-in-one version.

There’s a free, ad-supported version of each app if you want to try it out. We suggest doing that until the developer releases the ultimate version.

Click here to download the Spanish translator, or search “SpeechTrans” in the App Store to view the other languages.

