The Science Of App Marketing: How To Help Your App Stand Out

The mobile app ecosystem has seen explosive growth as consumers flock to app stores linked to their mobile platforms and devices.

There’s plenty of money in the app economy: ABI Research predicts that mobile app revenue will reach $US46 billion by 2016, up from about $US8.5 billion in 2011.

But app markets are also becoming incredibly competitive. That means many companies and app developers invest in apps only to see them lost in the “swamp” — the murky, messy, and cluttered app markets.

From a consumer perspective, app markets are difficult to navigate. App search is still primitive. App stores are still grasping for technologies that will put the most relevant apps within easy reach.

In a new report from BI Intelligence, we examine the current difficulty in navigating the App Store, analyse the best solutions for ensuring your app gets a good rank, and detail the important considerations for an app owner – including app consumer insights, app pricing, app marketing, and app store optimization – that could impact whether an app remains visible in the app store.

Here’s a quick breakdown of why paid search could work for the App Store:

In full, the report:

