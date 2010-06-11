Here's What iPhone App Makers Think Of Apple's Ad Blockade

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

After Apple basically decided to boot AdMob and Google out of the iPhone ad economy, AdMob CEO Omar Hamoui wrote that it would hurt developers relying on AdMob for ad revenue.We’ve talked to a few developers and they’re not exactly 100% in agreement with Omar, but they are worried about Apple’s new ad rules.



Developers seem confident Apple will deliver great ads, and great ad revenue. It’s in Apple’s best interest to take care of developers. However, app makers don’t want to rely on one mobile ad company.

To be sure, all developers are taking a wait and see approach to how this shakes out.

Here’s a few takes:

Vadim Dagman, CEO of mobile gaming company Digital Prunes says: “I have been using both Admob and Google (which i am sure falls under the same restriction) along with quite a few other providers and can attest that Admob and Google have been outperforming every single network so far (and by far). If they get forced out the playing field will get much less competitive and Apple will feel less pressure to show good performance. SO in the end I might be worse off without Admob and Google on iPhone.”

Another major developer that works closely with both Apple and AdMob says, “Apple is building a big walled garden, which of course is scary. In terms of iAds, though, I’m pretty sure it will be superior, stronger than what we’ve seen so far, certainly in the short term. It will provide a good user experience, which is good for my app.”

Justin Siegal, CEO of Mocospace, a mobile social network with millions of users says, “I’m not a fan of this decision at all. It underscores Apples position that they own and want to own the user. Still this probably accelerates developers move to android and may shorten longevity of application dominance though you could certainly argue the opposite especially if Apple can really monetise apps well using their own network.”

Bart Decrem, CEO of Tapulous tells us, “To a certain extent, you can understand Apple’s decision. They don’t want their biggest competitor collecting data. So, to a certain extent, I’m sympathetic.” Asked about the monetization, he says, “AdMob has done a fine job, but with iAds, Apple has a product it thinks it can monetise.”

Any other developers out there want to weigh in on the situation can email me at [email protected], or hit us up on the tips line.

See Also: Everything You Need To Know About The New iPhone

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.