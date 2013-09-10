How Developers Are Dramatically Improving Downloads And Revenue By Tailoring Their Apps To Foreign Markets

Perhaps one of the simplest techniques for upping your app downloads is localisation or internationalization, which basically involves reworking your app to fit into a local market, with the most obvious step — but far from the only only one — being to translate your app into the native language.

Doing so can have an extremely positive effect on an app’s popularity in a local market, with analytics firms reporting increases of over 100% in downloads and 25% in revenues.

Translation on its own may be the biggest factor in shooting your app up the market rankings, but it is only the first step in the localisation and internationalization process.

In a new report from BI Intelligence, we look closely at localisation and other proven techniques for app marketing.

We examine the current difficulty in navigating the app stores, analyse the best solutions for ensuring your app gets a good rank, and detail the important considerations for an app owner — including app consumer insights, app pricing, app marketing, and app store optimization — that could impact whether an app remains visible in the app store.

Here’s a quick breakdown of why app store marketing involves more than just uploading an app and crossing your fingers:

In full, the report:

