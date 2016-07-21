This hot app shows where to find rare Pokémon

“Pokémon GO” may be the top free app in the Apple App Store at the moment, but a close second is an app called “Poke Radar.” It’s a third party companion app to the game, which uses crowdsourced data to plot out all of the known Pokémon sightings in your area. While it’s not 100 per cent accurate, it can be a useful guide if you’re looking for something in particular. Here’s how it works.

