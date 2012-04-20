App Features Expanded User personalisation Functions with Enhanced Twitter and Facebook Integration to Invite Friends and Post Updates

New York City – PlayUp, the first social network app exclusively for sports fans, socializers and gamers, announced today the launch of PlayUp for Android, bringing Android users the opportunity to access the innovative app for the first time.



Enhanced user personalisation is included with PlayUp for Android, which allows users to pick and

choose the sports-specific content they wish to see within the app. Users can select to follow only one or

multiple sports, and also specific leagues within each sport. The app also features fluid integration with

Twitter and Facebook so users can send updates and invite friends from both social networking hubs from

actions performed within the PlayUp application. An improved menu and smoother navigation are also

part of the Android release.

“With our availability on Android devices we are greatly expanding the ability for sports fans to enjoy

real-time sports with more friends, family and other sports enthusiasts,” said Dennis Lee, PlayUp USA

CEO. “This Android version enables better personalisation and deeper social network integration so

the app will conform to every individual user’s preferences. We are thrilled that Android users can now

experience what iOS users have been embracing since October – we expect they’ll be thrilled about the

app as well. It’s perfect timing with the start of baseball season.”

PlayUp for Android comes on the heels of the recent release of PlayUp 2.0 for iOS, which gave iOS

users the same added personalisation and social media integration that is now available on the Android

platform. A web-based version of PlayUp also went live in early 2012.

Since launching in October 2011, PlayUp has experienced tremendous growth, rising to as high as No. 3

in the most-downloaded free sports apps category in the Apple U.S. iTunes Store. Internationally, PlayUp

is the top-downloaded free sports app in 28 countries and ranks in the top-10 in 90 countries.

As part of PlayUp’s growth, the company has found additional ways to further engage with sports fans

by connecting users to some of the most recognisable athletes and sports properties in the U.S., creating

partnerships that had previously never been formed before in the sports world. During the recently

completed NCAA men’s basketball Final Four, PlayUp teamed up with former college basketball greats

Al Horford (Univ. of Florida), Brandon Knight (Univ. of Kentucky), and Jay Williams (Duke University),

and the three stars chatted with fans in their own fan hangout rooms as the games unfolded and Kentucky

was eventually crowned national champion.

PlayUp previously formed a similar partnership surrounding Super Bowl XLVI, teaming up with NFL

stars Steven Jackson of the St. Louis Rams and Stevie Johnson of the Buffalo Bills. Both athletes chatted

with fans as they followed the action in real-time.

In December, PlayUp teamed up with Fordham University Athletics, becoming the school’s “Official

Fan Engagement Partner”. This marked the first fan engagement partnership in U.S. sports. In February,

PlayUp set another milestone, partnering with the America East, Southern and Sun Belt Conferences as

their “Fan Engagement Partners.”

The PlayUp app can be downloaded for free in the Google Play and in the iTunes Store. For more

information, visit www.playup.com.

About PlayUp:

PlayUp specialises in building mobile communities around sports. The company was founded by

Australian entrepreneurs Luke Bunbury and George Tomeski in 2007 to develop mobile-based sports/

social gaming applications. In 2010 PlayUp games were distributed in more than 20 countries in Europe,

Asia and Africa. The resulting PlayUp social network is the first real-time, mass-market social gaming

platform enabling users globally to interact via their mobile devices during live games.

