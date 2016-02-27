The biggest challenge building a mobile app has nothing to do with how the app works

When it comes to mobile apps, developers are more concerned about the app’s marketing than the actual design or development sides of it.

This chart from BI Intelligence, based on a survey by mobile advertising firm InMobi, shows the biggest challenge app developers face in building a mobile app. Marketing turned out to be the single most challenging task, beating more performance-related things like design, development, and distribution.

Within marketing, discoverability of the app was picked as the toughest problem, as nearly half of the survey respondents said they have trouble raising awareness for the app — not a big surprise, given there are millions of apps available in the mobile app market.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.