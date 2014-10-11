This App Developer Turned A Ford Van Into A Fantastic Mobile Office Space

David McKinney is an Australian app developer who turned a Ford Transit van into a mobile work station.

“It has all the usual office things like Wi-Fi, AC power, and a desk for working,” McKinney detailed over at his blog. “It also has a couch for thinking, a view, and fresh air. And it’s always near the ocean or a place for exploring.”

McKinney currently uses the workspace for developing the Product Hunt app for iPhones.

“I think most things around us can be designed to be better for people,” he said. “Here’s my take on the modern office — a better place to do good work.”

Note: All photos used with permission.

