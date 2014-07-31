This App Creates A Digital Village To Raise A Child

They say it takes a village to raise a child, but a new app called KangaDo is bringing that idiom into the 21st century.

The app digitizes your village and lets you easily coordinate with nearby parents to schedule carpools, playdates, and childcare. It helps parents organise the day’s events and communicate with friends and caregivers.

KangaDo’s two cofounders, Sara Schaer and Kaliyuga Sivakumar, are both former Snapfish.com employees and are currently participating in the 500 Startups Accelerator.

You can download the app for free in Apple’s App Store and Google Play.

This is how KangaDo is going to make parents lives much easier:

You can search for nearby neighborhoods or schools to join.

And then you can start making requests.

You can schedule in events like when a babysitter will be coming.

And then you can view the day’s schedules and set reminders.

And you can message other users within the app, so you can confirm a playdate or carpool without needing to swap numbers beforehand.

