Last time Apple released a new version of iOS, it made apps crash more often (for a while)

Apple just dropped iOS 9, the newest version of its iPhone operating system. What will happen if you upgrade?

Well, you’ll get a lot of nifty new features, but you might also experience more app crashes — at least if last year’s iOS 8 release is any guide. According to data from app monitoring service Crittercism, compiled here by Statista, app crashes spiked on every iPhone after the release of iOS 8 last September. Those crash rates dropped back to previous range as app makers adjusted to the new release.

