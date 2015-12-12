A startup CEO claims his app can help students land a job at Aston Martin and Virgin

10 Minutes With Matt Cockett is CEO of 10 Minutes With.

A startup CEO claims that his app can help students land their dream job at companies like Aston Martin and Virgin.

Matt Cockett, CEO of London careers startup 10 Minutes With, says his app can help undergraduate, masters, and MBA students land their perfect job by connecting them with companies they want to work with.

The iPhone and Android app allows users to create a career profile, select topics of interest, and create a one-minute video resumé.

The platform also enables businesses and recruiters to make contact with the candidates they’re most impressed by.

Aston Martin, ING Group, KONE, Hiscox, Atos, Amadeus, Oracle, Telefónica, and Virgin Group, are among the businesses that are using the platform to find the most talented graduates.

10 Minutes With said it has also built partnerships with over 220 academic institutions worldwide, including LSE, London Business School, University of Edinburgh, Trinity College Dublin, HEC Paris, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, University of Johannesburg, and Delhi University.

“Job seekers have to try a myriad of services in the hope that they get noticed and it has been heavily desktop orientated,” said Cockett. “Whilst there are many graduates out there looking for jobs – the Association of Graduate recruiters recently reported that 45% of UK businesses struggle to fill their graduate roles each year — our app aims to address these issues by making it possible to match candidates with specific skills to jobs that are right for them.”

Cockett added: “We firmly believe our app will become the ideal career companion for graduates looking to build their career as the app aggregates 100,000’s of jobs globally – and for companies looking to recruit we have a growing pool of highly engaged, qualified job seekers. We have an extensive marketing plan in place hence our user base is set to grow rapidly over the coming months.”

