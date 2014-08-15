It's That Time Of Year Again! Send Us Nominations For The App 100, A List Of The Greatest Apps In The World

AP Apple CEO Tim Cook in front of a bunch of apps.

In September, we will publish our annual App 100 feature.

The App 100 celebrates the best apps in the world, and we want your help deciding which apps should make the list.

Since there are so many different types of apps out there, the App 100 isn’t ranked. Instead, we’ll focus on the best mobile apps in the following categories:

productivity

games

entertainment

photo/video

social networking

news/reading

fitness/health/food

travel

sports

shopping

utilities

We’re looking for beautiful apps that offer an engaging and unique experience, so get your nominations ready!

To submit your nominations, head on over to our official form and list the apps you think deserve to make the list.

You’ll have until the end of August to submit your nominations. Meanwhile, we’ll start working on our own nominations and spend a couple of weeks narrowing down the list until we reveal this year’s App 100!

Click here to nominate your favourite apps. For any App 100 questions, you can reach out to Steven Tweedie.

To get a sense of the apps that made the cut last year, you can check out last year’s App 100 right over here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.