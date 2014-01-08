YACHT OF THE WEEK: The $US37 Million 'Apostrophe' Is Overflowing With Art Deco Style

Madeline Stone
ApostropheMoran YachtsThe $US37.4 million Apostrophe has room for 10 guests.

A beautiful 130-foot yacht completed by Dutch shipbuilders Hakvoort just last year is now on sale for $US37.4 million.

Apostrophe has five staterooms, with classy Art-Deco-inspired furnishings and accommodations for 10 guests plus six crew members.

When you’re not lounging on luxurious couches inside, you can sip champagne by the pool or do some water sports off the back.

It’s also a finalist for the ShowBoats Design Awards in a number of categories, including Interior Design, Exterior Design & Styling, and Holistic Design.

Apostrophe can reach a maximum speed of 12.7 knots, or about 15 miles per hour.

The interior is very Art Deco, with dark walnut and ebony details.

Clean white tablecloths and crisp settings make the dining room look like a fine restaurant.

Check out the artwork on the far wall.

The master stateroom has beautiful dark wood, a walk-in closet, and a private office.

And artwork in the master bath will make you feel like you're under the sea instead of sailing on top of it.

Each of the four guest suites has its own unique style.

This one would be great for the younger guests on board.

More Art Deco details make an appearance in the sky lounge.

There's plenty more fun to be had outside.

You can move your dinner parties out here when the weather's right.

Catch some rays on the sun deck during the day.

Take a dip in the plunge pool.

And sip some champagne while you do it.

