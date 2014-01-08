YACHT OF THE WEEK: The $US37 Million 'Apostrophe' Is Overflowing With Art Deco Style

Moran Yachts The $US37.4 million Apostrophe has room for 10 guests.

A beautiful 130-foot yacht completed by Dutch shipbuilders Hakvoort just last year is now on sale for $US37.4 million.

Apostrophe has five staterooms, with classy Art-Deco-inspired furnishings and accommodations for 10 guests plus six crew members.

When you’re not lounging on luxurious couches inside, you can sip champagne by the pool or do some water sports off the back.

It’s also a finalist for the ShowBoats Design Awards in a number of categories, including Interior Design, Exterior Design & Styling, and Holistic Design.

Apostrophe is listed for sale by Moran Yachts. Check out Moran’s other luxury yachts for sale here.

