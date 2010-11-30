Apolo Ohno Spends Most Of His Waking Life Training For The Olympics

There’s no doubt that Olympic athletes are in peak physical condition and have some of the most intense training regiments.
So, what sets Apolo Ohno apart from his fellow Olympians? The eight-time Winter Olympic medalist reveals how often he trains and explains a method his trainer calls the “gas principle.”
Watch Apolo Ohno’s Full Interview HERE >>
This interview is part of our Driven Leaders series, presented with limited commercial interruption.
Produced by Will Wei & Kamelia Angelova.
• Olympic Medalist Apolo Ohno Ran Away From Home When He Was 14
• Apolo Ohno: Here’s How I Deal With Self-Doubt And Insecurities
• Apolo Ohno: How I Went From #1 Skater To Last Place And Turned My Life Around
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.