Apolo Ohno: Don't Get Distracted By The Uncertainty Of Winning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video After living in isolation for nine days and stuck with memories of his fall from first to last place, Apolo Ohno had come to a decision on his speed skating career. Despite the uncertainty, Ohno realised the sport was his passion and he would begin his ascent to the top. "If this is something that you love to do and is a passion of yours, you're going to give it a 100%." Produced by Kamelia Angelova and Will Wei. Originally published in November 2010.

