Apolo Ohno: Here's Why Talented People Fail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Apolo Ohno learns from his mistakes and failures, and that's what makes him the most decorated U.S. Winter Olympic athlete. "The wins and the losses are equally important," Ohno told us. We interviewed Ohno a couple of years ago, and we've decided to bring back this segment about learning from failure in the light of the upcoming Winter Olympics. The top U.S. short track speed skater has retired and will not be competing this year. Produced by Will Wei and Kamelia Angelova. Originally published in November 2010.

