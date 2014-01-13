How America's Most Successful Winter Olympics Athlete Almost Ruined His Career

Please enable Javascript to watch this video At just 14 years old, Apolo Ohno became the number one speed skater in the country after winning his first national championship. A year later, however, Ohno lacked the same preparation and drive to win during the 1998 Olympic trials. "I didn't put forth 100% of myself," Ohno told us. "Maybe 30%." Apolo Ohno ended up placing last in those trials, and the young speed skater had to decide whether or not the sport was something he wanted to pursue. We interviewed Ohno a couple of years ago, but we decided to bring back his timeless story and advice in light of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Sochi next month. Ohno, who with eight medals is the most decorated Winter Olympics U.S. athlete of all time, is retired from competing in short-track speed skating professionally. Produced by Kamelia Angelova and William Wei. Originally published in November 2010. Keep up with BI Video on YouTube and Twitter.

