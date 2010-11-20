Apolo Ohno: How I Went From #1 Skater To Last Place And Turned My Life Around

At just 14-years old, Apolo Ohno became the number one speed skater in the country after winning his first national championship. A year later, however, Ohno lacked the same preparation and drive to win during the 1998 Olympic trials.



“I didn’t put forth 100% of myself,” Ohno told us. “Maybe 30%.”

Apolo Ohno ended up placing last in those trials, and the young speed skater had to decide whether or not the sport was something he wanted to pursue.

This interview is part of our Driven Leaders series.

