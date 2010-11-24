Apolo Ohno: Shortcuts Are Easy To Take But They Teach You Nothing

Apolo Ohno told us that resilience, perseverance, and hard-work are the core values that define America. At the same time, he noticed that people will take success with minimal effort.



“We all naturally want to become successful… we also want to take shortcuts,” Ohno told us. “And it’s easy to do so, but you can never take away the effort of hard work and discipline and sacrifice.”

We caught up Apolo at a Borders for his book Zero Regrets: Be Greater Than Yesterday, which was released in October.

