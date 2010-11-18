Apolo Ohno: Here's How I Deal With Self-Doubt And Insecurities

What holds people back from achieving their full potential?
“I think it’s a lack of discipline… a lack of knowing what it’s going to take, a lack of direction,” Apolo Ohno told us.
Fortunately for Ohno, he has been able to overcome his mental insecurities and self-doubts to become the most decorated U.S. Winter Olympic athlete.
We caught up Apolo at a Borders for his book Zero Regrets: Be Greater Than Yesterday, which was released in October.
Watch Apolo Ohno’s Full Interview HERE >>
This interview is part of our Driven Leaders series, presented with limited commercial interruption.
Produced by Will Wei & Kamelia Angelova.
