Apolo Ohno: Here's How I Deal With Self-Doubt And Insecurities

What holds people back from achieving their full potential?



“I think it’s a lack of discipline… a lack of knowing what it’s going to take, a lack of direction,” Apolo Ohno told us.

Fortunately for Ohno, he has been able to overcome his mental insecurities and self-doubts to become the most decorated U.S. Winter Olympic athlete.

We caught up Apolo at a Borders for his book Zero Regrets: Be Greater Than Yesterday, which was released in October.

