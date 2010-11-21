Apolo Ohno: Here's How I Manage Expectations And Don't Get Distracted By The Uncertainty Of Winning

After living in isolation for nine days and stuck with memories of his fall from first to last place, Apolo Ohno had come to a decision on his speed skating career. Despite the uncertainty, Ohno realised the sport was his passion and he would begin his ascent to the top.



“If this is something that you love to do and is a passion of yours, you’re going to give it a 100%.”

Watch Apolo Ohno’s Full Interview HERE >>

This interview is part of our Driven Leaders series, presented with limited commercial interruption.

Produced by Will Wei & Kamelia Angelova.

Don’t Miss:

• Olympic Medalist Apolo Ohno Ran Away From Home When He Was 14

• Apolo Ohno: Here’s How I Deal With Self-Doubt And Insecurities

• Apolo Ohno: How I Went From #1 Skater To Last Place And Turned My Life Around

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.