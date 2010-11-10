EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH APOLO OHNO: How I Won 8 Olympic Medals (And Counting)

Apolo Ohno is now the most decorated American Olympic Winter athlete of all time. But this amazing success was far from pre-ordained.



When Apolo was 14, his father dropped him off at the Seattle airport so he could fly to Lake Placid to train for the first time with the national speed-skating team. Instead of getting on the plane, however, Apolo ran away to stay with friends .

Later, at 15, after becoming a speed-skating wunderkind, Apolo bombed out of his first Olympic trials. This led to his father leaving him in a shack on the beach for 9 days to decide what he wanted to do with his life.

Here, Apolo reflects on these experiences–and how they were crucial to his developing the discipline and committment that carried him the rest of the way.

We caught up Apolo at a Borders for his book Zero Regrets: Be Greater Than Yesterday, which was released in October.

This interview is part of our Driven Leaders series, presented with limited commercial interruption.

Produced by Will Wei & Kamelia Angelova.

