Search

Apollo tackles fintech investing – ContractPodAi pitch deck – 4-day work weeks

Jordan Parker Erb

Welcome to Insider Finance. If this was forwarded to you, sign up here. Plus, download Insider’s app for news on the go – click here for iOS and here for Android.

On the agenda today:

Let’s get started.

Apollo is getting into fintech investing

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 25: Digital Asset CEO Blythe Masters speaks onstage at Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit on October 25, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Yahoo)

Apollo has partnered with Motive, a PE firm led by a former top JPMorgan exec Blythe Masters, to break into fintech investing. Here are three slides breaking down how they plan to tackle dealmaking.

ContractPodAi used this pitch deck to land a $US115 ($AU154) million Series C

Masayoshi Son, chairman and chief executive officer of SoftBank Group Corp., speaks during a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.

ContractPodAi, a contract-lifecycle-management startup, used a seven-page deck and a 10-minute pitch to land the first-ever Vision Fund legal-tech investment. CEO and co-founder Sarvarth Misra walked Insider through the deck he used to impress SoftBank. See the deck here, and check out our library of other pitch decks here.

First-ever bitcoin futures ETF rises 5% in trading debut

Bitcoin bullish

The first bitcoin-linked exchange-traded fund premiered on the New York Stock Exchange yesterday. The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF tracks bitcoin futures rather than bitcoin itself. The fund, which trades under the ticker BITO, rose 5%, while bitcoin itself rose 2%. More on that here.

Productivity tips for a four-day week

Joe Sanok.

Joe Sanok, the author of a new book about the four-day work week, told us to ditch the to-do lists, forget about five-year plans, and try productivity “sprints” to get more done. Read his advice for making the most out of your week.

On our radar:

About the Author
Jordan Parker Erb