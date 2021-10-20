Apollo tackles fintech investing – ContractPodAi pitch deck – 4-day work weeks

Welcome to Insider Finance. If this was forwarded to you, sign up here. Plus, download Insider’s app for news on the go – click here for iOS and here for Android.

Apollo is getting into fintech investing with the help of a Wall Street veteran.

ContractPodAi used this pitch deck to land the first Vision Fund legal-tech investment.

The author of a book about four-day work weeks shared his tips for productivity.

Apollo is getting into fintech investing

Apollo has partnered with Motive, a PE firm led by a former top JPMorgan exec Blythe Masters, to break into fintech investing. Here are three slides breaking down how they plan to tackle dealmaking.

ContractPodAi used this pitch deck to land a $US115 ($AU154) million Series C

ContractPodAi, a contract-lifecycle-management startup, used a seven-page deck and a 10-minute pitch to land the first-ever Vision Fund legal-tech investment. CEO and co-founder Sarvarth Misra walked Insider through the deck he used to impress SoftBank. See the deck here, and check out our library of other pitch decks here.

First-ever bitcoin futures ETF rises 5% in trading debut

The first bitcoin-linked exchange-traded fund premiered on the New York Stock Exchange yesterday. The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF tracks bitcoin futures rather than bitcoin itself. The fund, which trades under the ticker BITO, rose 5%, while bitcoin itself rose 2%. More on that here.

Productivity tips for a four-day week

Joe Sanok, the author of a new book about the four-day work week, told us to ditch the to-do lists, forget about five-year plans, and try productivity “sprints” to get more done. Read his advice for making the most out of your week.

Carlyle Group’s CEO said that the best returns come from growth stocks, CNBC reported. Watch his interview here.

Financial News explains why earning $US100,000 ($AU133,627) still isn’t enough for some junior bankers.

Office life is collapsing and Gen Z overwhelmingly wants the freedom to work remotely. Now they’ll have to learn how to become adults over Zoom.