Apollo's Rackspace deal is crushing short-sellers

Flickr/Alex A few server racks with the disks and switches.

Apollo Global Management just took Rackspace, one of the most heavily shorted stocks, private.

The cloud services company is being acquired for $32 per share in a $4.3 billion deal, which, as Business Insider reporter Akin Oyedele notes, is a 6% premium above Thursday’s closing price.

So Rackspace’s move to go private is harsh news for a number of its short-sellers. The short float on the stock was 12.7% as of August 15, according to Bloomberg data. And it’s in the top 100 of stocks that are being sold short, according to data tracker FinViz.

