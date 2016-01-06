Sylvester Stallone has a very ambitious idea for the 'Creed' sequel

Following the breakout success of Ryan Coogler’s “Creed,” a spin-off of the “Rocky” franchise that’s earned over $100 million in the US to date, talk is heating up about what the possible storyline could be for the now-official “Creed” sequel.

Though it’s hard to say if Coogler will return to direct it, as he’s currently negotiating to helm Marvel’s “Black Panther” movie, MGM CEO Gary Barber told Variety, “There’s no doubt that we’re making a ‘Creed 2.'”

And now Rocky himself is dishing on some ideas to the trade paper.

Sylvester Stallone told Variety in an interview that one storyline he and Coogler were developing would take place in the past and feature Carl Weathers returning to play Apollo Creed.

“Ryan has some ideas of going forward and backward and actually seeing Rocky and Apollo together,” Stallone revealed. “Think of ‘The Godfather 2.’ That’s what he was thinking of, which was kind of ambitious.”

Weathers as Apollo was featured in “Creed,” but only in footage from the old movies. In the film, Apollo’s illegitimate son, Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), aspires to be a great boxer like his father. The Apollo character, the heavyweight champion who fought Rocky in the first and second films, died in the beginning of “Rocky IV” (1985).

Stallone said that another, simpler storyline option for the sequel is keeping it in the present and having Adonis take on a new fighter.

As “remakequels” seem to be the popular dish in the movie business currently, don’t be surprised if the filmmakers find a way to feature Weathers in the next “Creed” movie in some way.

