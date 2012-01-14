A Private Equity Tycoon's Gorgeous Hamptons Home Is On Sale For $34 Million

Julia La Roche
Rowan Hamptons Home

Photo: Curbed

Private equity behemoth Apollo Global Management’s co-founder is selling his beautiful Hamptons home.Marc Rowan’s massive six-bedroom, six and a half bathroom Southampton’s Meadow Lane is listed at an asking price $34 million, according to Curbed.

 

The home was designed by Will Schulz and built by Hamilton Hoge.

Here's another shot.

The estate features a heated vanishing-edge pool with Valders limestone terracing.

The beach home sits on approximately 2.3 acres and has gorgeous gardens.

The home over looks three different bodies of water including Halsey Neck Pond, the Sinnecock Bay and the Atlantic Ocean.

The listing touts the home's floating staircases.

Here's a glimpse of the kitchen. The home also has a formal dining room.

Here's the master suite.

The master suite has an oceanfront balcony, a fireplace and a dressing room.

The bathrooms use three different types of imported marble. Check out the view, too!

There's definitely plenty of space both inside and outside for entertaining.

There's also enough room to find a cozy place to relax.

Interested in a summer home?

