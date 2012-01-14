A Private Equity Tycoon's Gorgeous Hamptons Home Is On Sale For $34 Million

Photo: Curbed

Private equity behemoth Apollo Global Management’s co-founder is selling his beautiful Hamptons home.Marc Rowan’s massive six-bedroom, six and a half bathroom Southampton’s Meadow Lane is listed at an asking price $34 million, according to Curbed.



